Rafael Nadal stops Daniil Medvedev comeback bid to win US Open, now one Slam behind Roger Federer

Updated : September 09, 2019 08:35 AM IST

Rafael Nadal's 19th Grand Slam trophy went from inevitable to suddenly in doubt in a thrill-a-minute US Open final.
Truly tested for the only time in the tournament, the No. 2-seeded Nadal managed to stop Medvedev's surge Sunday and hold off his historic comeback bid, pulling out a 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 victory in 4 hours, 50 minutes of highlight-worthy action and Broadway-worthy drama to collect his fourth championship at Flushing Meadows.
Now at 19 majors â€” a total Medvedev called "outrageous" â€” Nadal is merely one away from rival Roger Federer's record for a man.
