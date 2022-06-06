The king of clay, Rafael Nadal, has proved naysayers wrong yet again by winning the French Open on Sunday, June 5. He went into the French Open 2022 with injury doubts and no titles on clay this season but the World No. 5 obliterated his opposition to win a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title. And that is not the only record Nadal broke this year.

Here is a list of all the records that Rafael Nadal smashed this year.

Most Grand Slam titles (men’s singles)

After the French Open 2022 win, Rafael Nadal now leads the race for the most Grand Slam titles with 22 majors to his name. The next best are Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with 20 each.

Most French Open victories

Rafael Nadal has extended his lead for the most French Open titles to 14 in 2022. After him, the best in the Open era is Bjorn Borg with six titles. No other active player has more than 2 French Open titles currently.

Third in All-Time Grand Slam record (men and women)

In the all-time Grand Slam record, Rafael Nadal tied Steffi Graf with 22 majors. Margaret Court with 24 majors and Serena Williams with 23 majors are ahead are the only ones ahead of him.

Second-best winning ratio in majors finals

Rafael Nadal has the second-best winning ratio in Grand Slam finals among all male players. Among male players who have played over eight Grand Slam finals, Nadal has a winning ratio of 73.3 percent, only trailing Pete Sampras who has a 77.8 percent winning ratio.

Oldest French Open champion since 1925

At 36, Rafael Nadal becomes the oldest French Open champion since 1925.

Most Titles won on clay

Rafael Nadal has 63 titles on clay, which is 14 more than any other player on the clay surface.

Third man to earn 4 Top 10 wins at a Grand Slam event

Rafael Nadal became the third man to earn 4 Top 10 wins at a Grand Slam event.

Fourth man to win the Australian Open and French Open in the same season

Rafael Nadal won both the Australian Open and French Open in the same season for the first time in 2022. He joins Rod Laver, Mats Wilander and Novak Djokovic in achieving the feat.

Perfect French Open record