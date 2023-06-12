Rafael Nadal gives tribute to Novak Djokovic after 23rd Grand Slam title

The Serbian star defeated fourth-seeded Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 in straight sets to emerge victorious in the Men’s Singles category.

36-year-old tennis champion Novak Djokovic proved that age is just a number after he brought up his record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title in styleat the French Open in Paris. The Serbian star defeated fourth-seeded Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 in straight sets to emerge victorious in the Men’s Singles category. Djokovic has thus has surpassed Spaniard Rafael Nadal’s 22 Grand Slam wins.

Also Read:

On this occasion, Nadal who is undergoing a medical treatment for his injuries congratulated the tennis legend. Nadal took to Twitter to congratulate his great rival, "Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole. 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team!" he wrote.

Djokovic battled boos repeatedly during the course of his French Open campaign this time around. However, he rose to the occasion when needed and first defeated World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final before triumphing over Ruud in style to top the charts of men players with most Grand Slam titles in the history of the game. Djokovic battled boos repeatedly during the course of his French Open campaign this time around. However, he rose to the occasion when needed and first defeated World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final before triumphing over Ruud in style to top the charts of men players with most Grand Slam titles in the history of the game.

Nadal congratulates the women’s singles winner at Roland Garros 2023, Poland’s Iga Swiatek too. Nadal wrote “Congrats! You are amazing!”

Iga Swiatek, 22, lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup on Saturday for the third time in four years, becoming the youngest to win the claycourt Grand Slam twice in a row since Monica Seles in 1992.