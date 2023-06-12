CNBC TV18
Rafael Nadal gives tribute to Novak Djokovic after 23rd Grand Slam title

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 2:58:58 PM IST (Published)

The Serbian star defeated fourth-seeded Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 in straight sets to emerge victorious in the Men’s Singles category.

36-year-old tennis champion Novak Djokovic proved that age is just a number after he brought up his record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title in styleat the French Open in Paris. The Serbian star defeated fourth-seeded Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 in straight sets to emerge victorious in the Men’s Singles category. Djokovic has thus  has surpassed Spaniard Rafael Nadal’s 22 Grand Slam wins.
Also Read:

Novak Djokovic shares heartfelt message for Rafael Nadal after his surgery
