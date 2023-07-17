Rafael Nadal expresses 'immense joy' after fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz wins Wimbledon 2023 title

“Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz . You have given us immense joy today and for sure our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is as a member of Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment Champion!!! We're having a great time with our team!” Rafael Nadal tweeted after the game.

Spanish tennis maestro applauded young sensation Carlos Alcaraz after the latter put up a show in the final of Gentlemen’s Singles in Wimbledon 2023 against Novak Djokovic on Sunday. Alcaraz, who hails from Spain, became the first player outside of the famed ‘Fab 4’ to lift the Wimbledon title after 2002. The 20-year-old defeated Djokovic, who is a 23-time Grand Slam champion, in a five-set thriller at the Centre Court in the summit clash.

Also Read:

“Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz . You have given us immense joy today and for sure our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is as a member of Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment Champion!!! We're having a great time with our team!” Nadal tweeted after the game.

Enhorabuena @carlosalcaraz . Nos has dado una alegría inmensa hoy y seguro que nuestro pionero en el tenis español, Manolo Santana, también ha estado animando allá dónde esté como de Wimbledon al que hoy te has unido.Un abrazo muy fuerte y a disfrutar del momento ¡¡¡Campeón!!!… pic.twitter.com/y0j2GowX3O — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 16, 2023

Nadal’s praise comes at the appropriate time for Alcaraz, who as per Djokovic possesses the best qualities of each of Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. “I think he's got basically best of all three worlds. People have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that,” Djokovic mentioned.

Djokovic hadn’t lost at the Centre Court in over 10 years and he admitted that the loss to Alcaraz was a tough result to swallow. The Serbian superstar was chasing his fifth straight Wimbledon title, which would have put him on par with Federer with eight championship victories in the grass court major. However, that was not to be as Alcaraz well and truly set about the commencement of a new era in the world of men’s tennis on Sunday.