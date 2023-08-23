R Praggnanandhaa: On the cusp of history, chess prodigy aims for the sky in the World Cup

Every sport requires a trendsetter, who paves the way for a younger generation of players to assume responsibility and take over the stage in the future. For decades, five-time world champion Padma Vibhushan Viswanathan Anand remained synonymous with the world of chess for India. A role model par none, Anand spearheaded the upward trajectory of the game when it was at best a fringe occupant in the sporting ambit in the country.

But if Anand was a trendsetter, 18-year-old sensation R Praggnanandhaa is a trailblazer.

Competing against Anand’s nemesis and Norwegian stalwart Magnus Carlsen, the Tamil Nadu-born athlete drew the opening game of the FIDE Chess World Cup in Azerbaijan on Tuesday. The current tournament has been headlined by promising and upcoming Indian stars that have made heads turn with the course that they have charted in the last couple of weeks. The trio of D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and Nihal Sarin made it far in the knockouts.

However, Pragnanandhaa solidified his spot as one who is above the crop and arguably better fancied to take on Carlsen as compared to his peers. His semi-final outing against American Fabiano Caruana went right down the wire, but the Indian teenager triumphed to testify that is a worthy contender for the title against a higher experienced Carlsen.

It has been a circular journey for Carlsen as well – from beating Anand in the World Chess Championship in 2013 to taking on his deserved successor a decade down the line. The Norwegian admitted to being taken aback by Praggnanandhaa’s opening move, i.e. c4 on the first day of the final. He claimed that he hadn’t prepared for the same and resorted to making some common sense moves thereafter. So far, Carlsen has been consciously avoiding heading into the tiebreakers in the World Cup. However, many believe that Pragnanandhaa’s best chance of ousting the veteran is to take the game as deep as possible.

The Indian will be playing with black pieces and has to defend well on Wednesday to force a tiebreaker on the following day. Praggnanandhaa's swift moves at the start surprised Carlsen on Saturday and his ability to spot the same is touted to be one of his biggest strengths. Further, one of Carlsen's jarring Achilles heel is possible whilst dealing with younger players in rapid and blitz. There are quite a few openings that Praggnanandhaa can capitalise on to carve a way into the proceedings on Wednesday.

Regardless of the result, here stands an 18-year-old – with his feet on the ground but head held high in confidence, aiming for the skies. He is at the cusp of creating history, most of which he has already scaled by becoming the first Indian since Anand to even enter the semis of the World Cup since 2002. A win against Carlsen on Wednesday will cement his name in the history books. Irrespective of that, the love, affection, attention, and blessing showered on him by a country of over a billion people in the last week will certainly stay etched with the youngster for years to come.