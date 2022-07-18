Vedaant, actor R Madhavan's 16-year-old son, is making waves in the world of swimming

Just two months after winning a gold medal at the Danish Open in Copenhagen, Vedaant Madhavan on July 17 broke the National Junior Record for the 1500 m freestyle at the Junior National Aquatics. Son of popular actor R Madhavan, Vedaant clocked 16:01.73 to erase his statemate Advait Page's 2017 record of 16:06.43 seconds.

Following the feat, proud parent R Madhavan posted a congratulatory tweet for his son saying, “Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500 m freestyle broken.”

He also uploaded a video in which Vedaant is seen swimming as the commentator is saying, “Around 16 minutes, he has broken Advait Page’s record at the 780m mark. I did not expect him to do it but he picked up his pace beautifully.”

Never say never . 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️🤗🤗 National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken. ❤️❤️🙏🙏@VedaantMadhavan pic.twitter.com/Vx6R2PDfwc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 17, 2022

Vedaant Madhavan, the swimmer

Vedaant Madhavan is a 16-year-old national-level swimmer. He was born to actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje, a fashion designer, in Mumbai on August 21, 2005. He is the only child of his parents. Vedaant is currently studying and training for the Olympics at the Universal American School in Dubai.

He started participating in swimming contests at an early age. He started learning swimming professionally at Goregaon Sports Club in Mumbai. He also participated in a 30-day swimming camp in Bengaluru.

While continuing his training, Vedaant participated in several swimming contests, including 3rd SFI All India National Club Championships (2018), 64th National School Games (2018), Glenmark 36th Sub Junior and 46th Junior National Aquatic Championships (2019), 10th Asian Age Group Championships (2019), and Khelo India Youth Games (2020).

In 2014, he received PETA’s Compassionate Kids Award for helping and saving animals. Besides, he doesn't consume animal meat and describes himself as an eggetarian.

In 2017, he joined the Glenmark Aquatic Foundation, Mumbai, for training. A year later, Vedaant got his first taste of international success by clinching a bronze medal at the Thailand Age Group Championship 2018 in the 1500m freestyle.

In the last 7-8 years, Vedaant has won various swimming competitions and has bagged many medals and trophies in swimming. Vedaant looks up to Indian swimmers Virdhawal Khade, Sajan Prakash, and Srihari Natara. While he has already won multiple accolades on the international stage, Vedaant's goal is to win an Olympic medal for India.

“I am very determined and completely passionate about swimming, just like how my dad is passionate about acting,” says Vedaant.