R Madhavan celebrates after son Vedaant wins 5 gold medals for India, says 'very grateful'

R Madhavan's son, Vedaant made headlines last year a few times for his wins, including when he bagged the gold medal at the Danish Open. Vedaant also won seven medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023.

Congratulations are in order as R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan won five gold medals and made everyone proud once again at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group Championship. R Madhavan like a proud father shared his happiness with the world on social media.

He took to Twitter handle on Sunday and dropped some pictures of Vedaant flaunting his medals. In another picture, he was draped in a tri-colour as he stood and posed with his medal. The Rocketry actor wrote in his tweet, "With Gods grace and all your wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India (50, 100, 200,400 and 1,500 m) with 2 PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships, 2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful."

Reacting to this great news, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "How amazing. Congratulations Vedaant!" Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "Wow! Congrats for each gold. Vedaant makes all of us very proud. Best. Always!"

Also read:

Sameer Nair wrote, “Fantastic news! Congratulations proud parents and Team Vedant for this amazing performance onwards and upwards “. Pritish Nandy wrote, “Fabulous news! Please convey my congratulations to Vedaant. His achievements get bigger by the day." A fan wrote, “He is so incredibly talented and it is absolutely inspiring to see how hardworking Vedaant is. Amazing. Such good values you’re instilling in this fine young man, big big kudos to the wonderful parents and ghar ka mahol May Mahadev always, always help him soar high".

Madhavan has been Vedaant’s biggest cheerleader. The actor has often spoken about how proud he is of his son. In 2021, Madhavan and his wife relocated to Dubai to help his son Vedaant train for the Olympics. Last year, Vedaant made headlines a few times for his wins, including when he won a gold medal at the Danish Open. Earlier this year, Vedaant also won seven medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023. Vedaant won five gold medals and two silver medals at the tournament.