R Ashwin shares pitch report of the Oval before the WTC final

India is all geared up to play the biggest Test match of the year at the Oval where the World Test Championship (WTC) Final is about to begin. Ahead of the match, off-spinner R Ashwin interacted with the Oval pitch doctor whom he refers to as “Leez” to understand the intrications of the pitch.

“We have got the pitch doctor from The Oval responsible for the surface. All right tell me what have you got in store?” Ashwin asks in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

“Good Oval pitch,” says Leez.

In the last WTC final, where India faced New Zealand, the first day of the day got washed Considering London has some unpredictable shower forecasts this week, the pitch is going to play a key character in the game.

“Can we expect a nice and bouncy Brett Lee pitch?”, asked Ashwin. “It will be bouncy, that is one thing I can guarantee,” said Leez.

“You always prepare good pitches but today some of our guys got hit on the practice pitches. It bounced a lot. So is it going to be similar?” Ashwin asked in the video.

The temperature is predicted to hover around 13°C-16 °C during the course of the game on the opening day. The weather will be partly cloudy, bringing the seam bowlers into the match in certain phases whereas there is a 10 percent chance of rainfall overall.