Sporting world mourns Queen Elizabeth II's death - A look at postponed matches and fixtures

Here is a look at the sporting fixtures that have been called off as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen's death was mourned throughout the sports world on Thursday.

Sporting events across Britain were affected after the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. Here is a list of the sports events that have been either suspended/cancelled/postponed/delayed as a mark of respect, following the Queen's death.

Cricket

Union Jack at half-mast at the Oval following the death of Queen (Image: Getty Images)

England and South Africa's men's cricket teams were in the midst of a Test match when the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II emerged. The first day of the third Test at the Oval was washed out due to rain. Later, once the death of the Queen was confirmed the Test match was suspended.

The England and Wales cricket board confirmed that there will not be any cricket played between the two teams on Friday. The four matches of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy have also been suspended.

India's women's cricket team is also touring England where they are scheduled to play a three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series. The T20I series is slated to begin tomorrow (Sept 10). The match's schedule is also likely to get affected but the official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Football

Manchester United players observed a minute's silence ahead of their Europa League match on Thursday night (Image: AP Images)

English football teams Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham United played their respective Europa League matches on Thursday night. The players wore black armbands and observed a minute’s silence to pay homage to the Queen.

Although the Europa league matches were played as scheduled, the football matches to be played on Friday and subsequently over the weekend have been cancelled. So there will be no league football played.

Golf

A screen displays a message that play has been suspended on day one of the PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, England. (Image: AP Images)

In golf, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth was suspended for Thursday and Friday. "On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the DP World Tour said in a statement.

Rugby

The Rugby Premiership opener was also postponed (Image: Getty Images)

The Premiership Rugby season was planned to begin on Friday with the match between Northampton Saints and Saracens. But the start is now delayed following the death of the Queen.

Cycling

(Image: SWPix)

In cycling, the remaining three stages of the Tour of Britain have been cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as a mark of respect. A statement released on Thursday evening said that following stage six being cancelled, the final two days have also been called off.

