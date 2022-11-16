FIFA World Cup 2022: Full schedule, fixtures, teams, venues and kick-off times in IST

Here is the complete schedule, fixtures, teams, venues, and kick-off times in IST for the 2022 FIFA World Cup being hosted in Qatar. The World Cup will feature 32 teams. This is the first edition to be held in the Middle East and the second in Asia after Japan and South Korea hosted the 2002 tournament.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar -- the first edition to be held in the Middle East and the second in Asia after Japan and South Korea hosted the 2002 tournament -- begins on Nov. 20 with the home side taking on Ecuador.

Brazil are the favorite as they look to capture a record-extending sixth title and first since 2002, with the likes of Argentina and defending champions France also fancied.

Read

Here's what you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar:

When does World Cup 2022 start?

* This year's World Cup in Qatar will be held from Nov 20-Dec. 18.

* The tournament will begin with a Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on Nov. 20.

* The World Cup will start a day earlier than originally scheduled to ensure hosts Qatar play the opening match.

Which teams are taking part?

The World Cup will feature 32 teams and will begin with a group stage, with teams divided into eight groups of four. Here is a look at the groups and the full schedule for the 32-team tournament which will crown its champions on Dec. 18.

GROUP A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.

GROUP B: England, Iran, United States, Wales.

GROUP C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.

GROUP D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia.

GROUP E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan.

GROUP F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.

GROUP G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.

GROUP H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.

What are the venues?

* Games will take place at eight stadiums -- Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium.

* With 80,000 seats, Lusail Iconic Stadium is the largest of Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums.

* All the stadiums are located within 40 kilometers of central Doha.

What is the format?

* There will be a round-robin format in the group stage when each of the 32 teams play three matches each. Teams will get three points for a win and one for a draw. The final group stage match will be played on Dec. 2.

* The top two in each group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds will begin on Dec. 3 and will feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner.

When is the final?

* The final will take place on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

SCHEDULE (all times in IST)