    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homesports News

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Full schedule, fixtures, teams, venues and kick-off times in IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Full schedule, fixtures, teams, venues and kick-off times in IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Full schedule, fixtures, teams, venues and kick-off times in IST
    Read Time
    5 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Here is the complete schedule, fixtures, teams, venues, and kick-off times in IST for the 2022 FIFA World Cup being hosted in Qatar. The World Cup will feature 32 teams. This is the first edition to be held in the Middle East and the second in Asia after Japan and South Korea hosted the 2002 tournament.

    The 2022 World Cup in Qatar -- the first edition to be held in the Middle East and the second in Asia after Japan and South Korea hosted the 2002 tournament -- begins on Nov. 20 with the home side taking on Ecuador.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

    How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

    IST3 Min(s) Read


    Brazil are the favorite as they look to capture a record-extending sixth title and first since 2002, with the likes of Argentina and defending champions France also fancied.
    Read
    : From the controversial Jabulani to Al Rihla in Qatar - the official FIFA World Cup match balls have their own history
    Here's what you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar:
    When does World Cup 2022 start?
    * This year's World Cup in Qatar will be held from Nov 20-Dec. 18.
    * The tournament will begin with a Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on Nov. 20.
    * The World Cup will start a day earlier than originally scheduled to ensure hosts Qatar play the opening match.
    Also Read: Lampard's disallowed goal to Zidane's head-butt 10 most controversial moments from FIFA World Cups
    Which teams are taking part?
    The World Cup will feature 32 teams and will begin with a group stage, with teams divided into eight groups of four. Here is a look at the groups and the full schedule for the 32-team tournament which will crown its champions on Dec. 18.
    GROUP A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.
    GROUP B: England, Iran, United States, Wales.
    GROUP C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.
    GROUP D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia.
    GROUP E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan.
    GROUP F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.
    GROUP G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.
    GROUP H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.
    What are the venues?
    * Games will take place at eight stadiums -- Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium.
    * With 80,000 seats, Lusail Iconic Stadium is the largest of Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums.
    * All the stadiums are located within 40 kilometers of central Doha.
    Also Read: 10 budding stars who will look to make a mark on World Cup debut in Qatar
    What is the format?
    * There will be a round-robin format in the group stage when each of the 32 teams play three matches each. Teams will get three points for a win and one for a draw. The final group stage match will be played on Dec. 2.
    * The top two in each group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds will begin on Dec. 3 and will feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner.
    When is the final?
    * The final will take place on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.
    SCHEDULE (all times in IST)
    DATEGROUP FIXTURETIMEVENUE 
    Nov-20A Qatar v Ecuador9:30 PMAl Bayt Stadium
    Nov-21BEngland v Iran6:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium
    Nov-21ASenegal v Netherlands9:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium
    Nov-22B United States v Wales12:30 AMAhmad bin Ali Stadium
    Nov-22CArgentina v Saudi Arabia3:30 PMLusail Iconic Arabia Stadium
    Nov-22DDenmark v Tunisia6:30 PMEducation City Stadium
    Nov-22CMexico v Poland9:30 PMStadium 974
    Nov-23DFrance v Australia12:30 AMAl Janoub Stadium
    Nov-23FMorocco v Croatia3:30 PMAl Bayt Stadium
    Nov-23EGermany v Japan6:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium
    Nov-23ESpain v Costa Rica9:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium
    Nov-24FBelgium v Canada12:30 AMAhmad bin Ali Stadium
    Nov-24GSwitzerland v  Cameroon3:30 PMAl Janoub Cameroon Stadium
    Nov-24HUraguay v South Korea6:30 PMEducation City Stadium
    Nov-24HPortugal v Ghana9:30 PMStadium 974
    Nov-25GBrazil v Serbia12:30 AMLusail Iconic Stadium
    Nov-25BWales v Iran3:30 PMAhmad bin Ali Stadium
    Nov-25AQatar v Senegal6:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium
    Nov-25ANetherlands v Ecuador9:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium
    Nov-26BEngland v United States12:30 AMAl Bayt Stadium States
    Nov-26DTunisia v Australia3:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium
    Nov-26CPoland v Saudi Arabia6:30 PM Education City Stadium
    Nov-26DFrance v Denmark9:30 PMStadium 974
    Nov-27CArgentina v Mexico12:30 AM Lusail Iconic Stadium
    Nov-27EJapan v Costa Rica3:30 PMAhmad bin Ali Stadium
    Nov-27FBelgium v Morocco6:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium
    Nov-27FCroatia v Canada9:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium
    Nov-28ESpain v Germany12:30 AMAl Bayt Stadium
    Nov-28GCameroon v Serbia3:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium
    Nov-28HSouth Korea v Ghana6:30 PM Education City Stadium
    Nov-28GBrazil v Switzerland9:30 PMStadium 974
    Nov-29HPortugal v Uruguay12:30 AM Lusail Iconic Stadium
    Nov-29ANetherlands v Qatar8:30 PMAl Bayt Stadium
    Nov-29AEcuador v Senegal8:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium
    Nov-30BIran v United States12:30 AMAl Thumama Stadium
    Nov-30BWales v England12:30 AMAhmad Bin Ali Stadium
    Nov-30DTunisia v France8:30 PMEducation City Stadium
    Nov-30DAustralia v Denmark8:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium
    Dec-01CPoland v Argentina12:30 AMStadium 974
    Dec-01C Saudi Arabia v Mexico12:30 AMLusail Iconic Stadium
    Dec-01FCroatia v Belgium8:30 PMAhmad bin Ali Stadium
    Dec-01FCanada v Morocco8:30 PM Al Bayt Stadium
    Dec-02ECosta Rica v Germany12:30 AMAl Bayt Stadium
    Dec-02E Japan v Spain12:30 AM Khalifa International Stadium
    Dec-02HSouth Korea v Portugal8:30 PMEducation City Stadium
    Dec-02HGhana v Uraguay8:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium
    Dec-03GSerbia v Switzerland12:30 AMStadium 974
    Dec-03GCameroon v Brazil12:30 AM Khalifa International Stadium
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    FIFA World Cup 2022FootballQatarQatar World Cup 2022

    Previous Article

    SC stays Bombay HC observation that those who feed strays must adopt them

    Next Article

    Madras HC dismisses case against constitutional validity of Tamil Nadu's online gambling ban

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng