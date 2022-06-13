The 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 21 until December 18. The first match of this year's World Cup will be played between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium on November 21.

Eight stadiums — Lusail Iconic Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Stadium 974, Al Thumama Stadium, Education City Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium — will host the 32 nations that are set to participate in the quadrennial tournament.

Tickets for the matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 are available on the official FIFA website

To avail tickets, fans first need to register on the FIFA World Cup ticked portal . To be eligible to buy tickets for the mega event, a person's ticket application would need to be picked in a draw, which according to FIFA is "random".

FIFA has already sold around 8 lakh tickets in the first round of sales, which ended on March 29. The second round of ticket sales took place on April 29. FIFA will be holding a third and final round of ticket sales later this year, which will be closer to the event. The date of the third round of ticket sales is yet to be confirmed.

Here are the prices of individual match tickets as mentioned on the FIFA website.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tickets (Image: FIFA.com)

The ticket prices in Indian rupees are approximately* as follows:

For the opening game tickets are priced at Rs 48,286, Rs 34,335, Rs 23,605 and Rs 4,291.

For group matches tickets are priced at Rs 17,162, Rs 12,871, Rs 5,363 and Rs 858.

For round of 16 matches tickets are priced at Rs 21,461, Rs 16,092, Rs 7,509 and Rs 1,502.

Ticket prices for quarterfinals range between Rs 24,676, Rs 22,537, Rs 16,098 and Rs 6,439.

Semifinals tickets are priced at Rs 74,679, Rs 51,503, Rs 27,897 and Rs 10,729.

Tickets for the final are priced at Rs 1,25,538 , Rs 78,327, Rs 47,211 and Rs 16,094.

Note: Tickets prices are subject to change as these have been converted at the current prices which is 1 QR = Rs 21.49 as of June 13, 2022.

FIFA has divided individual match tickets into four categories and a special category called "Accessibility Tickets". The Accessibility Tickets are especially dedicated to being allocated for purchase by disabled people and people with limited mobility.

Tickets from category 1 to category 3 are available for people across the world via online sales of the tickets. The category 4 tickets are reserved exclusively for the residents of Qatar.

FIFA defines an individual as a resident of Qatar as follows:

"A resident of Qatar refers to any individual legally residing on a permanent or temporary basis in Qatar, including Qatari nationals and nationals of other countries. This may include, for example, individuals who permanently live in Qatar or individuals who are legally authorised to work in Qatar."

Can the tickets be re-sold?

If an individual holding a FIFA World Cup match ticket cannot attend the game, then they can put the ticket/tickets up for resale on the official FIFA Resale Platform, subject to the applicable conditions. The FIFA Resale Platform and the respective Resale Policy will be made available at FIFA.com/tickets in due course of time.

Physical or online, offer for sale, sell, offer at auctions, give away or otherwise transfer or attempt to transfer, or engage a third party to facilitate or solicit offers for the transfer of their tickets under any circumstances, including any use or attempted use of tickets for advertising, promotions, incentive programmes, sweepstakes, contests, giveaways or raffles or as part of a hotel, flight, hospitality or travel packages, or other commercial purposes is not permitted except when authorised in writing by FIFA.