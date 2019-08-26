Business
PV Sindhu's brand deals to soar after world badminton championship win
Updated : August 26, 2019 01:49 PM IST
Sindhu's pioneering performances on the badminton court have led to financial riches. She frequently ranks in the worldâ€™s highest-paid athletes and is the top grossing non-cricket athlete from India.
She was tied for 13th in Forbes' list of the highest-paid female athletes over the last year with $5.5 million in earnings that included prize money from tournaments but a major chunk â€” $5 million â€” came from brand endorsements.
The 24-year-old has a robust sponsor roster with Bridgestone, Gatorade, Nokia, Panasonic, Reckitt Benckiser and a half-dozen other brands.
