'Silver girl' no more, PV Sindhu now aims to scale new heights in badminton
Updated : August 26, 2019 01:00 PM IST
Dubbed "silver girl" for a string of near-misses on the international stage, Pusarla Venkata Sindhu hopes to have finally shed that unwanted moniker after capturing her first world badminton championships title at the weekend.
Sindhu will now be eager to improve the colour of her Olympics medal in Tokyo next year.
