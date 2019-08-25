PV Sindhu creates history, becomes first Indian to win badminton world championship
Updated : August 25, 2019 06:39 PM IST
Sindhu's gold is the second medal that India won at the World Championships this year with Sai Praneeth winning a bronze in men's singles category.Â
This is Sindhu's fifth medal at the World Championships, which is the joint highest in women's singles in the history of the tournament.
