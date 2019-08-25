Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Sports
Sports

PV Sindhu creates history, becomes first Indian to win badminton world championship

Updated : August 25, 2019 06:39 PM IST

Sindhu's gold is the second medal that India won at the World Championships this year with Sai Praneeth winning a bronze in men's singles category.Â 
This is Sindhu's fifth medal at the World Championships, which is the joint highest in women's singles in the history of the tournament.
PV Sindhu creates history, becomes first Indian to win badminton world championship
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Watch out! Top 10 stocks brokerages downgraded post June quarter

Watch out! Top 10 stocks brokerages downgraded post June quarter

These stocks have seen FY20 EPS downgrade in all 4 quarters

These stocks have seen FY20 EPS downgrade in all 4 quarters

Yes Bank gains 9% on report of plans to raise additional Rs 9,000 crore

Yes Bank gains 9% on report of plans to raise additional Rs 9,000 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV