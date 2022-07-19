Three titles and a few shocks — summing up PV Sindhu's 2022 till now

On Sunday PV Sindhu defeated Asian champion Wang Zhi Yi of China 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 to win the Singapore Open. This win is crucial for Sindhu.

The World No 7 has won two Olympic medals, five World Championship medals — including one gold — three medals at the Commonwealth Games, a silver and a bronze at the Asian Games and a gold and a silver in the South Asian Games.

Yet despite all this success, a Super 500 title was missing from her CV. But Sindhu has fixed that with the win in the Singapore Open. The win in Singapore is Sindhu's third world tour title of the year.

PV SINDHU has won it 🇮🇳!!! Thrilling game; here’s that moment !• Stunning performance by @Pvsindhu1 to clinch her first ever #SingaporeOpen title with a 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 defeat of #WangZhi 🇨🇳• 3rd title of 2022, she is looking in superb form!|Video:@bwfmedia| pic.twitter.com/NzP3qdR9o6— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 17, 2022

Here is a recap of her performance in 2022 so far.

Disappointing start

Sindhu started her 2022 campaign with the India Open, a Super 500 tournament. Here Sindhu had three easy rounds against compatriots Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, Ira Sharma and Ashmita Chaliha. Sindhu won the three matches in straight games to qualify for the semifinal. In the semifinal, Sindhu faced Thailand's Supanida Katethong. The Thai shuttler was the first big challenge for Sindhu in 2022. In a match that lasted for 59 minutes, Sindhu was defeated 21-14, 12-21, 10-21.

First win of 2022

From Delhi, Sindhu travelled to Lucknow to participate in the Syed Modi International.

After sailing past Tanya Hemanth and Lauren Lam in the first two rounds, Sindhu came up against Katethong for her quarterfinal match. The Indian had her revenge this time around, defeating Katethong 11-21, 21-12, 21-17 to go through to the semis. In the semifinal, Sindhu locked horns with Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia. Sindhu won the first game comfortably and Kosetskaya retired at the end of the first game, paving wathe y for Sindhu's first final appearance of the year. In the final Sindhu, dismissed Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 to win her first title of the year.

🥇🏸 SINDHU SHINES! PV Sindhu bags gold in the Syed Modi India International Open. The two-time Olympic medalist defeated Malvika Bansod in straight games to claim her second women's singles title! pic.twitter.com/hmiFeS9BTY — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) January 24, 2022

Early knockout in Germany

In March, Sindhu was in Germany for the German Open. Sindhu started her campaign in style as she demolished World No 6 Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-8, 21-7. But Sindhu's happiness was short-lived as in the next round, she lost to the World Championship bronze medallist Zhang Yi Man 14-21, 21-15, 14-21 in 55 minutes.

Another early exit in England

The next tournament for Sindhu was the prestigious All England Badminton Championship.

It was payback time for Sindhu as she ousted Zhang Yi Man in the opening round. The Indian overcame the Chinese 21-18, 21-13 in under an hour to sail into the round of 16.

The next match proved a shock for the two-time Olympic medalist as she suffered an upset 19-21, 21-16, 17-21 loss to World No. 13 Sayaka Takahashi of Japan.

The loss meant that the All England Badminton Championship remains elusive for Sindhu.

Swiss Delight

Next Sindhu travelled to Basel. Sindhu has happy memories of Basel as the Swiss city was the place where she won her maiden World Championship crown. The city again proved to be a happy hunting ground for the Indian as she won the Swiss Open to clinch her second title of the year.

So dominant was Sindhu in Basel that except for the semifinal, she won all her matches in straight games, including the final. The semifinal match between Sindhu and Supanida Katethong stretched for an hour and 19 minutes before Sindhu emerged the winner with 21-15, 15-21, 21-19. In the final Sindhu smashed Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 21-8 on her way to the glory.

Shaky start to the Asian leg

After tournaments in England and Switzerland, it was time for Sindhu to begin a long Asian leg and the first tournament was the Korea Open.

Sindhu showed good form in the tournament as she breezed past Lauren Lam, Aya Ohori and Ongbamrungphan in straight games to qualify for the semifinals.

In the semifinal, Sindhu came up short against An Se-young 14-21, 17-21.

Another semifinal awaited Sindhu in the Badminton Asia Championship as the Indian lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.

Next, Sindhu with her compatriots participated in the Uber Cup. But the women's team crashed out after losing to Thailand 0-3 in the quarterfinals thereby ending Sindhu's tournament too.

After the disappointment of the Uber Cup, it was time for Sindhu to feature in the Thailand Open. Here Sindhu showed some form as she stormed into the semifinal on the back of wins over Lauren Lam, Sim Yu Jin and Akane Yamaguchi. But Sindhu's winning run was halted by Chen Yu Fei of China. Sindhu who had won six of the 10 head-to-head meetings against the Chinese shuttler lost the match 17-21, 16-21.

Loss of form

Sindhu took this loss hard, failing to could not go beyond the quarterfinals in the next four tournaments.

Sindhu crashed out in the quarterfinal of the Indonesia Masters. The Indonesia Open proved even more disastrous as Sindhu exited the tournament in the first round. Sindhu could only manage to reach the quarterfinals of the Malaysian Open and the Malaysian Masters.

Sindhu agrees on having a tough time in Malaysia

"The Asian leg was tough. But every time you cannot give your best in every game. Every day is not your day. I tried my best and gave my 100 percent but winning and losing are part of the game. Losing in the quarterfinals of in Malaysia in both tournaments was tough." says Sindhu.

Closing the Asian leg on a high

Putting the disappointment of the Asian leg behind her Sindhu roared back to form in the final tournament of the Asian leg, the Singapore Open.

Here Sindhu tamed Lianne Tan, Thuy Linh Nguyen, Yue Han and Saen Kawakami to storm into the final.

In the title match, Sindhu overcame Wang Zhi Yi as she capped off the Asian leg of the World Tour.

So did Sindhu do anything different for the Singapore Open?

"Singapore Open was a good one for me. Coming back to Singapore after a long time since COVID was really good, it was nothing different, you have to stay mentally and physically fit and also injury-free. Everything went on well. " says the Singapore Open champion.

So is Sindhu's next challenge is to defend her Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham?

"The next target is the Commonwealth Games. We will be leaving in a week or so. That is the immediate one. " agrees Sindhu.

In a busy year, the former World Champion is not setting her eyes too far ahead.

"It is one tournament at a time. There is also World Championship coming up. There is Denmark Open, French Open and other Super Series coming up. I hope to do well and get some medals in that. Those are the tournaments for now. It is one tournament at a time." says Sindhu.