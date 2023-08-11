Punjab and Haryana HC stays WFI polls

Haryana Wrestling Association filed a petition challenging the move to allow the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association to cast votes in the WFI polls slated for Saturday.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday stayed the much-anticipated Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections till further orders. The decision was made following a petition filed by the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA).

HWA filed a petition challenging the move to allow the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association to cast votes in the WFI polls slated for Saturday.

Advocate Ravinder Malik, representing Haryana Wrestling Association said the HWA is a registered society in the state and is affiliated to the WFI.

"As per rules and the constitution of the WFI, any registered affiliated body can send two representatives to cast their votes for the WFI polls," he stated. Malik said that Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association has claimed that it was affiliated with the WFI as well as Haryana Olympic Association.

"In case, Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association is allowed to participate in the election process, then it will cause prejudice as well as the WFI elections will be illegal," he said. HWA is headed by Member of Parliament Deepinder Hooda.

Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association claimed HWA has no business to participate in the election process because it is not affiliated.