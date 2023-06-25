Punit Balan Group-supported four Indian athletes secure Asian Games berth

Tennis stars Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale along with accomplished taekwondo athletes Shivansh Tyagi and Shivam Shetty showcase significant improvement. All four athletes will be determined to add to India’s medal tally by delivering their best show when they compete at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Punit Balan Group (PBG), in a bid to financially support the journey, ensured a steep turnaround in the performances of tennis stars Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale as well as taekwondo athletes Shivansh Tyagi and Shivam Shetty as all the four players recently secured their spots in the country’s squad for the upcoming Asian Games to be played from September 23 to October 8.

India No. 1 Raina, who clinched the bronze medal in the last Asian Games in 2018 and five ITTF titles winner Bhosale are both associated with Punit Balan Group for over an year now and have been supported financially to perform and pursue next level excellence for India.

Highlighting the need for support to an athlete, Raina said it’s tough for a tennis player to manage the expenses required for travelling for around 25-30 tournaments in a year.

“Tennis being a travel-oriented sport where tournaments take place every week throughout the year, it requires funds. The sponsorship and support from PBG has helped me immensely in making sure that a coach travels with me which ensures that I improve even during the tournaments,” Raina said.

“With the support of Mr Punit Balan and the Punit Balan Group, I don’t have to worry much about a lot of things, I am able to travel more and play more tournaments. This obviously helps my ranking,” commented Bhosale.

Tyagi and Shivam are also making India proud with impressive performance at the international circuit and have also benefited from PBG’s financial support. Tyagi clinched bronze in the International Taekwondo Championship 2023.

“I participated in three international events last year and was able to secure medals in each event as well as achieve a career-best world ranking of 33. Thanks to Punit sir, I recently also qualified for the upcoming Asian Games because of my current performance,” stated Tyagi.

Shivam added: “From the support I receive from Puneet Balan sir and his team, I have begun advanced training which has helped me win the championship. Moreover, supplements with the right nutrition and perfect diet have helped me control my weight and maintain my strength. Strength and conditioning training in the gym has helped me perform better, and mostly, physiotherapy has helped me recover from the injuries to play better. I am maintaining my India No. 1 rank only because of Puneet Balan Group’s support.”

Strengthening India’s Olympics dream, the PBG has been financially supporting 60-plus athletes across sporting disciplines throughout the country with an aim to help each of these players in the best possible way to pursue excellence when they need it most internationally as well as domestically in their bid to bring glory for India.

All four athletes will be determined to add to India’s medal tally by delivering their best show when they compete at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.