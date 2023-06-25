Punit Balan Group-supported four Indian athletes secure Asian Games berth

Tennis stars Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale along with accomplished taekwondo athletes Shivansh Tyagi and Shivam Shetty showcase significant improvement. All four athletes will be determined to add to India’s medal tally by delivering their best show when they compete at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Punit Balan Group (PBG), in a bid to financially support the journey, ensured a steep turnaround in the performances of tennis stars Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale as well as taekwondo athletes Shivansh Tyagi and Shivam Shetty as all the four players recently secured their spots in the country’s squad for the upcoming Asian Games to be played from September 23 to October 8.

India No. 1 Raina, who clinched the bronze medal in the last Asian Games in 2018 and five ITTF titles winner Bhosale are both associated with Punit Balan Group for over an year now and have been supported financially to perform and pursue next level excellence for India.