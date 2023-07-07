CNBC TV18
Pullela Gopichand reveals how failing an engineering exam helped him become a badminton player

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 7, 2023 4:32:31 PM IST (Published)

The 49-year-old Commonwealth Games bronze medalist said during the event that it's good to have hungry people at work and satisfied and happy people outside of work at home.

The chief national coach of Indian team Pullela Gopichand revealed that he once failed an engineering exam by seven marks, which luckily helped him become a badminton player.

Speaking at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023 in Bengaluru on Friday, he said, "I wrote an engineering exam where 45 was the pass marks. I was randomly ticking stuff and I got 38. If seven of those ticks had been right, I would have got a sports quota and ended up as an engineer, which would have been a disaster for the engineering side."
