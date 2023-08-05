PSG set to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona after activating private clause in Frenchman's contract

The Frenchman will sign a five-year-long contract until June 2028 with the club as Barcelona and his agent Moussa Sissoko will pocket parts of the €50 million that PSG will pay to secure the player’s services.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) has activated the 'private' €50 million release clause in French winger Ousmane Dembele's contract with FC Barcelona. Accordingly, Dembele could soon be heading to the Ligue 1 outfit as Barcelona failed to secure their total asking price for the 26-year-old.

Dembele’s medical tests with PSG have already been fixed, as per football transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman will sign a five-year-long contract until June 2028 with the club as Barcelona and his agent Moussa Sissoko will pocket parts of the €50 million that PSG will pay to secure the player’s services.

Dembele shot into stardom with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga before Barcelona signed him in 2017 for €145 million. However, he endured a largely injury-ridden stint with the Catalan club. He still won three La Liga titles with them, along with having been part of their Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup-winning teams twice each.

Also Read:

Overall, the player has scored 40 goals and 42 assists in 185 appearances for the team since joining them six years ago. Barcelona planned for him to be a replacement for Neymar, who had left the club to join PSG on a world-record fee in 2017.