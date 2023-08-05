PSG set to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona after activating private clause in Frenchman's contract

The Frenchman will sign a five-year-long contract until June 2028 with the club as Barcelona and his agent Moussa Sissoko will pocket parts of the €50 million that PSG will pay to secure the player’s services.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) has activated the 'private' €50 million release clause in French winger Ousmane Dembele's contract with FC Barcelona. Accordingly, Dembele could soon be heading to the Ligue 1 outfit as Barcelona failed to secure their total asking price for the 26-year-old.

Ousmane Dembélé to PSG, here we go! Medical tests booked, official contract valid until June 2028 will be signed by Saturday 🚨🔴🔵🇫🇷 #PSG‘Private’ clause activated on Monday for €50m.Main part to Barcelona and also part to player side/his agent Moussa Sissoko.Sealed soon. pic.twitter.com/g4LLItD8DA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023

Dembele shot into stardom with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga before Barcelona signed him in 2017 for €145 million. However, he endured a largely injury-ridden stint with the Catalan club. He still won three La Liga titles with them, along with having been part of their Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup-winning teams twice each.

Overall, the player has scored 40 goals and 42 assists in 185 appearances for the team since joining them six years ago. Barcelona planned for him to be a replacement for Neymar, who had left the club to join PSG on a world-record fee in 2017.