    Homesports News

    Lionel Messi confirms Qatar World Cup will 'surely' be his last

    Lionel Messi confirms Qatar World Cup will 'surely' be his last

    Lionel Messi confirms Qatar World Cup will 'surely' be his last
    By Anand Singha   IST (Published)

    “This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made,” Messi said.

    Lionel Messi, the Argentine superstar and former Barcelona player, said in an interview with sports journalist Sebastián Vignolo that the 2022 Qatar World Cup will be his last.

    “This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made,” Messi said.
    "I am counting the days for the World Cup, the truth is, there is a little anxiety of wanting it to be already and the nerves of saying well, we’re here, what’s going to happen, it’s the last one, how is it going to go and yes, on the one hand we can’t wait for it to arrive and on the other the shit of wanting us to do well,” he added.
    Messi's most recent international victory came last year in the Copa America, when Argentina overcame Brazil in the final. The World Cup, on the other hand, is a completely other beast, with Messi reaching the final in 2014 but losing to Germany.
    This will be his final shot in bringing home the World Cup trophy.
    Also read: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup, says BCCI
