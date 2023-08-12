PSG manager Luis Enrique walks the talk: Leaves out Mbappe, Neymar, and Verratti from opening matchday squad

The three players are engaged in their individual transfer sagas with Mbappe and Neymar reportedly eyeing moves to LALIGA giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona respectively. Midfielder Verratti has attracted interest from the Premier League as well as the middle-east.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) has left the star trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, and Marco Verratti out from their squad for the opening fixture of the Ligue 1 season against Lorient at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

The three players are engaged in their individual transfer sagas with Mbappe and Neymar reportedly eyeing moves to LALIGA giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona respectively. Midfielder Verratti has attracted interest from the Premier League as well as the middle-east.

Given the present circumstances, new PSG manager Luis Enrique has opted to exclude the seasoned stars from featuring in the opening matchday squad of the upcoming campaign.

“The philosophy of this club is very clear, it is above all players and coaches. As for the Neymar issue, I make it a rule to keep conversations with players private. My actions will say more than my words,” Enrique mentioned in his pre-match media engagements.

He remained tight-lipped on Mbappe’s future at the club, instead expressing hope that a positive solution would be found by all parties involved.

“This situation has existed before, a positive solution was found with the club. I hope an agreement is reached, which is something I would like. But the club is above everything, the coach, the players. I am not going to say anything else, the first answer expressed my opinion clearly,” the former head coach of the Spanish national football team expressed.