PSG drop Kylian Mbappe from pre-season squad amidst Real Madrid transfer rumours

PSG have instead maintained that they will not let Mbappe leave for free next summer and hence say that he is up for sale if the player does not agree on a contract renewal. They do not wish to let him leave as a free agent and the latest move to leave him out of the pre-season squad suggests that everything is not alright between the two parties.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have left French superstar Kylian Mbappe out of their pre-season squad that is set to tour Japan and South Korea from later this month. Mbappe is embroiled in an ongoing transfer saga, having refused to extend his contract with the Ligue 1 club that ends next year.

PSG have instead maintained that they will not let Mbappe leave for free next summer and hence say that he is up for sale if the player does not agree on a contract renewal. They do not wish to let him leave as a free agent and the latest move to leave him out of the pre-season squad suggests that everything is not alright between the two parties.

Also Read:

BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain squad for the pre-season tour in Japan 🚨🔵🔴⚠️ Decision made by PSG tonight. pic.twitter.com/UFNiU2GBZq— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

More on Mbappé. PSG feel betrayed as they’re certain Kylian has already agreed a free transfer with Real Madrid. ⚠️🇫🇷This despite Mbappé in interviews said he’d never leave PSG for free.Paris don’t want to be ‘paralysed’ by the demands of one player. pic.twitter.com/rBCnSHpZF8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

Understand PSG consider Mbappé FOR SALE starting from today. ⚠️ #MbappéParis Saint-Germain feel Kylian Mbappé wants to leave for free in 2024 — he did not communicate anything yet despite Al Khelaifi’s public statement.PSG decided to EXCLUDE Kylian from Japan tournée. pic.twitter.com/kWvcu1AOzx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

There have been rumours that Mbappe has already reached an agreement to join Spanish giants Real Madrid next year. The 24-year-old joined PSG from AS Monaco initially on loan in 2017 before his transfer became permanent the following year for a sum of €180 million.

His six seasons at PSG have been a mixed affair with the club failing to win the UEFA Champions League title even once all this while. They have been dominant domestically barring a minor slip-up in 2020-21 when Lille OSC beat them to triumph over the Ligue 1 title in 2020/21. Mbappe had a fine campaign in 2022/23 as well, in which he scored 29 goals and notched five assists in 34 appearances.

He scored seven goals and bagged three assists in seven games in the Champions League as PSG bowed out to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. He barely missed out on securing a consecutive FIFA World Cup title as France lost to Argentina in a thrilling final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha in December.