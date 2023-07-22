PSG drop Kylian Mbappe from pre-season squad amidst Real Madrid transfer rumours

PSG have instead maintained that they will not let Mbappe leave for free next summer and hence say that he is up for sale if the player does not agree on a contract renewal. They do not wish to let him leave as a free agent and the latest move to leave him out of the pre-season squad suggests that everything is not alright between the two parties.
BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain squad for the pre-season tour in Japan 🚨🔵🔴⚠️Decision made by PSG tonight. pic.twitter.com/UFNiU2GBZq— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023
More on Mbappé. PSG feel betrayed as they’re certain Kylian has already agreed a free transfer with Real Madrid. ⚠️🇫🇷This despite Mbappé in interviews said he’d never leave PSG for free.Paris don’t want to be ‘paralysed’ by the demands of one player. pic.twitter.com/rBCnSHpZF8— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023
Understand PSG consider Mbappé FOR SALE starting from today. ⚠️ #MbappéParis Saint-Germain feel Kylian Mbappé wants to leave for free in 2024 — he did not communicate anything yet despite Al Khelaifi’s public statement.PSG decided to EXCLUDE Kylian from Japan tournée. pic.twitter.com/kWvcu1AOzx— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023
