Protesting wrestlers to immerse their medals in the river in the evening and sit on hunger strike at India Gate

Wrestlers protesting at the national capital and demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have announced that they will be immersing their winning medals in the river Ganga in Haridwar on Tuesday evening.

The announcement follows Sunday's incident when the Delhi police detained the grapplers and cleared the protest site at Jantar Mantar saying they flouted the law in a frenzy despite all requests.

"All of you saw what happened to us on May 28. How police brutally arrested us and how they treated us. We were staging a peaceful protest. Our protest location was ransacked by the police and the next day we were booked under serious charged and an FIR was lodged against us. Have women wrestlers committed any crime by asking for justice against sexual harassment," wrestler Sakshee Malikkh said on Twitter.

Saying that the police is treating them as "criminals", the main accused is conducting assemblies and mocking them. "He is openly speaking on bringing changes in POCSO Act. We women wrestlers now feel that there is nothing left in this country for us. We remember those moments when we won medals in Olympic games and world championships. Now we think why did we won those medals? To get this treatment from police where they can assault us and label us as criminals," she said.

The wrestler added that it feels like the medals have no use or meaning anymore. "The very thought of returning these medals gives us nightmare but what is the point of living by compromising on our self respect?. We don’t want these medals now because the administration is just paying innocent and using us as a face and under this garb, they exploit us and then prepare to put us all in jail. We are going to immerse these medals into Ganga river. Ganga is our mother and just like her purity, we have won these medals with same sacred intentions and hard work. These medals are pious for this nation and such pure things deserve be to inside a pure river like Ganga," she said.

Mallikh said they will be no point for them to live after they have immersed the medals, which is why they will sit on hunger strike at India Gate, which Malikkh said is "a location for all out martyrs who laid down their lives to protect this nation. Now the nation has to decide will they stand with their daughters or this administration who has exploited their daughters."

The wrestlers will be immersing their medals in the river at 6pm today. "We shall forever be thankful to this great country," Malikkh said.

The Delhi Police on Sunday removed the tents and other installations set up by the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar after detaining them for allegedly breaching the security cordon. The wrestlers had tried moving towards the new Parliament building to hold a women’s ‘Maha Panchayat’. The police action drew strong condemnation from the opposition leaders and athletes and demanded an explanation from the Union home ministry, They also demanded action against all police personnel who ‘wrongfully and brutally’ detained the wrestlers.