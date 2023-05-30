Protesting wrestlers to immerse their medals in the river in the evening and sit on hunger strike at India Gate

Wrestlers protesting at the national capital and demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have announced that they will be immersing their winning medals in the river Ganga in Haridwar on Tuesday evening.

The announcement follows Sunday's incident when the Delhi police detained the grapplers and cleared the protest site at Jantar Mantar saying they flouted the law in a frenzy despite all requests.

"All of you saw what happened to us on May 28. How police brutally arrested us and how they treated us. We were staging a peaceful protest. Our protest location was ransacked by the police and the next day we were booked under serious charged and an FIR was lodged against us. Have women wrestlers committed any crime by asking for justice against sexual harassment," wrestler Sakshee Malikkh said on Twitter.