Promotion Playoffs Final: Levante UD, Deportivo Alavés to battle for the final spot in LaLiga Santander

The first leg of the Promotion Playoffs Final will be held at Mendizorroza on Sunday, June 11th, before the second leg will take place at the Estadi Ciutat de València on Saturday, June 17th. If at the end of the second leg the tie is tied, extra time will be played. And, if at the end of the extra time there is still a draw, the team with the better position in the league standings, which is Levante UD, will win the tie, as there are no penalty shootouts.

One of Levante UD or Deportivo Alavés will be playing in the top division of Spanish football in 2023/24. The clubs from the Valencian Community and the Basque Country will meet over a two-legged playoff to determine who’ll join Granada CF and UD Las Palmas in securing promotion, after Levante UD defeated Albacete Balompié 6-1 on aggregate and after Deportivo Alavés won a derby against SD Eibar 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

Levante UD triumphed in each of the meetings between these teams in the regular season, on both occasions by a scoreline of 2-0, so they’ll hope to achieve similar success against the Basque side in the final. Making this contest especially interesting is the fact that Javier Calleja, the current Levante UD coach, used to manage Deportivo Alavés, while Luis García Plaza, the current boss of Los Blanquiazules, used to be in charge of Los Granotes.