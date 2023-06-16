Promotion play-offs final second leg: Levante UD vs Deportivo Alavés go head-to-head for the final spot in LaLiga Santander

By CNBCTV18.com

These are two clubs that have been near the top throughout the season, even occupying automatic promotion spots at some point. These are two clubs that know what it’s like to play in LaLiga Santander, given that they only suffered relegation 12 months ago. These are two clubs that will give their all to fulfil their dream of returning to the top flight of Spanish football.

One of Levante UD or Deportivo Alavés will be playing in the top division of Spanish football in 2023/24. The clubs from the Valencian Community and the Basque Country are meeting over a two-legged playoff to determine who’ll join Granada CF and UD Las Palmas in securing promotion, after Levante UD defeated Albacete Balompié 6-1 on aggregate and after Deportivo Alavés won a derby against SD Eibar 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals. The first leg has already taken place at Mendizorroza and it finished without either side managing to score. Therefore, the scoreboard is still locked at 0-0 ahead of the second leg, which will take place at the Estadi Ciutat de València on Saturday, June 17th.

