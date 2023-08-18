Pro Kabaddi League to return to 12 cities in caravan format for the 10th season starting from December 2023

Mashal Sports, organisers of Pro Kabaddi League, announced that PKL will return to the 12-city caravan format for the tenth season of the tournament. The fans of each of the franchises can catch their favourite stars in their own city later this year as the league will commence on December 2, 2023.

Speaking on the announcement of the dates for PKL Season 10, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, "We have witnessed kabaddi spreading across India as a sport people love to watch and play through the success of the last nine seasons of PKL. Now, with our landmark tenth edition, we are excited to grow the sport and continue to be the platform that has seen talent emerge from across the world to shape the future of kabaddi."

"Without a doubt, a legacy has been built and we are grateful to our athletes and fans equally for being part of this incredible journey. We promise a memorable tenth edition which will be a true celebration of the sport," he added.

The PKL Season 10 Auction will be held from 8-9 September 2023 in Mumbai. The league will share further details for the season in the upcoming weeks.

Mashal Sports and Disney Star, under the aegis and sanction from the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), have built PKL into one of the most successful sports leagues in India. With the largest number of matches among all professional sports leagues in India, the league has transformed the lives of numerous kabaddi athletes in India and across the globe.