CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsPro Kabaddi League to return to 12 cities in caravan format for the 10th season starting from December 2023

Pro Kabaddi League to return to 12 cities in caravan format for the 10th season starting from December 2023

The PKL Season 10 Auction will be held from 8-9 September 2023 in Mumbai. The league will share further details for the  season in the upcoming weeks.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 18, 2023 5:00:26 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Pro Kabaddi League to return to 12 cities in caravan format for the 10th season starting from December 2023
Mashal Sports, organisers of Pro Kabaddi League, announced that PKL will return to the 12-city caravan format for the tenth season of the tournament. The fans of each of the franchises can catch their favourite stars in their own city later this year as the league will commence on December 2, 2023.
 

Speaking on the announcement of the dates for PKL Season 10, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, "We have witnessed kabaddi spreading across India as a sport people love to watch and play through the success of the last nine seasons of PKL. Now, with our landmark tenth edition, we are excited to grow the sport and continue to be the platform that has seen talent emerge from across the world to shape the future of kabaddi."
Also Read: JSW Sports signs India’s biggest Kabaddi star, Pawan Sehrawat
"Without a doubt, a legacy has been built and we are grateful to our athletes and fans equally for being part of this incredible journey. We promise a memorable tenth edition which will be a true celebration of the sport," he added.
The PKL Season 10 Auction will be held from 8-9 September 2023 in Mumbai. The league will share further details for the  season in the upcoming weeks.
Mashal Sports and Disney Star, under the aegis and sanction from the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), have built PKL into one of the most successful sports leagues in India. With the largest number of matches among all professional sports leagues in India, the league has transformed the lives of numerous kabaddi athletes in India and across the globe.
First Published: Aug 18, 2023 4:59 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

kabaddi

Recommended Articles

View All
New RBI guidelines on floating rate loans: Borrowers could soon change tenure, EMI or move to a fixed rate

New RBI guidelines on floating rate loans: Borrowers could soon change tenure, EMI or move to a fixed rate

Aug 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Chandrayaan-3 to undergo deboosting today | The process explained

Chandrayaan-3 to undergo deboosting today | The process explained

Aug 18, 2023 IST3 Min Read

PVR Inox's bull case scenario playing out as content makes a strong comeback

PVR Inox's bull case scenario playing out as content makes a strong comeback

Aug 18, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Open Network for Digital Commerce — here's why payment aggregators are key for its success

Zoomed Out | Open Network for Digital Commerce — here's why payment aggregators are key for its success

Aug 18, 2023 IST6 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X