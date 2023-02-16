English
Prithvi Shaw's car 'attacked' for denying selfie, influencer held

By Soham Shetty  Feb 16, 2023 9:46:36 PM IST (Updated)

A woman social media influencer and her friends involved in a scuffle with Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw outside a luxury hotel in Mumbai have been arrested after the batsman allegedly denied them too many selfies.

A woman social media influencer and her friends involved in a scuffle with Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw outside a luxury hotel in Mumbai have been arrested after the batsman allegedly denied them too many selfies. A video widely circulating on social media showed Shaw taking away a baseball bat from the woman forcibly near his car.

According to reports, the woman and her friends attempted to assault him outside a hotel in Mumbai and later chased him in his car and broke his windshield.
According to police officials, Shaw had gone to the hotel located near the domestic airport at Santacruz for dinner with his businessman friend when the incident took place.
Also read | Bengaluru, Pune among most congested city in the world in 2022: A look at the top 10
An unidentified person approached Shaw for a selfie, and while the cricketer initially allowed it, the person kept insisting on clicking more selfies with him, a demand that Shaw turned down. The accused then started arguing and misbehaving with the cricketer.
The hotel manager intervened and asked the person demanding selfies to leave the premises. Shaw and his friend had dinner at the hotel, and while they were leaving, they saw the same person holding a baseball bat.
 
Sensing trouble, Shaw was shifted to another car while his friend and others drove his vehicle to Oshiwara. However, they were followed by six persons on motorcycles and two others in a car, including a woman who allegedly tried to extort money from them.
At around 4 am, as he was taking a U-turn near a petrol pump on Link Road, the people following him attacked his car. One of them hit the back windshield with a baseball bat, causing it to shatter.
The accused abused Shaw's friend and those accompanying him and threatened to lodge a false police complaint against them if they did not pay Rs 50,000.
The man who demanded selfies with Shaw was identified as Shobhit Thakur, while the woman who allegedly tried to extort money from them was identified as Sana alias Sapna Gill. The police arrested Gill on Thursday evening, while seven others were booked on the charge of rioting and extortion.
Yadav lodged a complaint against the accused, and based on his complaint, the Oshiwara police registered a case against the eight accused under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others. The investigation into the case is underway.
Also read | ICC rankles cricket fans with apology after accidentally crowning India as top Test team
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Feb 16, 2023 8:39 PM IST
