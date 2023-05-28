"Prithvi Shaw thinks he is a star, and nobody can touch him," says ex-cricketer Karsan Ghavri on comparisons with Shubman Gill

Recently, Shaw was seen attending the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi. In IPL 2023, Shaw played the first six games, scoring 12, 7, 0, 15, 0 and 13, before he was dropped.

After a prolonged show of poor performance by Prithvi Shaw in the IPL, the critics are now comparing him with Shubman Gill as both players were part of the U-19 World Cup team in 2018. In an interview with Indian Express, former cricketer Karsan Ghavri said that Shaw needs to constantly work on himself to maintain discipline and good temperament if he wishes to regain his form.

“Shaw thinks he is a star, and nobody can touch him. But he needs to understand that at the international level, irrespective of whether you are playing T20, 50 over, the Test match, or even the Ranji Trophy, it takes only one delivery to get you out," Ghavri said.

Ghavri drew a comparison between Gill and Shaw as both of them were on the same team that won U-19 World Cup. "You are required to occupy the crease and if you do that, you are bound to get runs", he added. He also mentioned the batting technique which has been a point of discussion for years now but the Delhi Capital batter has not worked on it, yet. Ghavri drew a comparison between Gill and Shaw as both of them were on the same team that won U-19 World Cup. "You are required to occupy the crease and if you do that, you are bound to get runs", he added. He also mentioned the batting technique which has been a point of discussion for years now but the Delhi Capital batter has not worked on it, yet.

Recently, Shaw was seen attending the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi. In IPL 2023, Shaw played the first six games, scoring 12, 7, 0, 15, 0 and 13, before he was dropped.

Earlier this season, Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting had pointed out that their star opener Prithvi Shaw has not even scored 50 runs for the team in their last 13 games including IPL 2022.

“I think it’s 13 games (considering IPL 2022 as well) since Prithvi has made a 50 opening the batting for the Delhi Capitals. There are a lot of other players at the top of the order with other teams that are playing a whole lot better than Prithvi,” Ponting said.

Ponting admitted that Shaw is a match-winning player but the current form of the batter is something that has got him thinking. “Prithvi at his absolute best we know he’s a match-winner. That’s one of the reasons that he’s a retained player because we know if he bats a certain amount of balls, we win about 95% of the games,” he said.