"Prithvi Shaw thinks he is a star, and nobody can touch him," says ex-cricketer Karsan Ghavri on comparisons with Shubman Gill

Recently, Shaw was seen attending the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi. In IPL 2023, Shaw played the first six games, scoring 12, 7, 0, 15, 0 and 13, before he was dropped.

After a prolonged show of poor performance by Prithvi Shaw in the IPL, the critics are now comparing him with Shubman Gill as both players were part of the U-19 World Cup team in 2018. In an interview with Indian Express, former cricketer Karsan Ghavri said that Shaw needs to constantly work on himself to maintain discipline and good temperament if he wishes to regain his form.

“Shaw thinks he is a star, and nobody can touch him. But he needs to understand that at the international level, irrespective of whether you are playing T20, 50 over, the Test match, or even the Ranji Trophy, it takes only one delivery to get you out," Ghavri said.