UK PM Rishi Sunak and Australian PM Anthony Albanese debate whether Ashes result was within the 'spirit of the game'

The debate around Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal has taken a new turn as the Prime Ministers of both the playing nations have come forward to express their thoughts about the second Test of Ashes 2023. UK PM Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said in a statement that Bairstow's dismissal was against the 'spirit of cricket'.

“The prime minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did,” PM Sunak said in a statement. While his counterpart Anthony Albanese took it to Twitter to extend his support to the Australian Men and Women's teams as they have won the first two Tests of their respective series'.

“I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two #Ashes matches against England. Same old Aussies – always winning! Australia is right behind @ahealy77, @patcummins30 and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious," he tweeted.

Ben Stokes seemed set to pull off a stunning victory out of an impending defeat for England with an astonishing 155-run knock in the fourth innings of the game.

Again, he turned hope into expectation for a sold-out crowd and helped to reduce a never-reached 371 target at Lord's to 70. Then he was gone, top-edging a short ball from Josh Hazlewood behind to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. A febrile Lord's sunk into silence until the crowd rose to send Stokes off to a sustained standing ovation.

He was the seventh man out, and the tail wagged for another hour. England was all out for 327 and congratulated Australia on the pavilion steps after the victors were booed off the field. Australia leads the series 2-0 and the holder can clinch a first Ashes series win in England since 2001 at Headingley in the third test starting on Thursday.