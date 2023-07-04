CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsPrime Ministers of UK and Australia debate whether Ashes result was under the 'spirit of the game'

Prime Ministers of UK and Australia debate whether Ashes result was under the 'spirit of the game'

Prime Ministers of UK and Australia debate whether Ashes result was under the 'spirit of the game'
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 2:16:44 PM IST (Published)

UK PM Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said in a statement that Bairstow's dismissal was against the 'spirit of cricket'. While his counterpart Anthony Albanese took it to Twitter to extend his support to the Australian Men and Women's teams as they win the first 2 Tests.

The debate around Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal has taken a new turn as the Prime Ministers of both the playing nations have come forward to express their thoughts about the second Test of Ashes 2023. UK PM Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said in a statement that Bairstow's dismissal was against the 'spirit of cricket'.

“The prime minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did,” PM Sunak said in a statement. While his counterpart Anthony Albanese took it to Twitter to extend his support to the Australian Men and Women's teams as they have won the first two Tests of their respective series'.
“I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two #Ashes matches against England. Same old Aussies – always winning! Australia is right behind @ahealy77, @patcummins30 and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious," he tweeted.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X