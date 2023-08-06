Hardik Pandya led team India be looking to bounce back and level the five-match T20I series in Guyana after the team lost the opening encounter by a narrow margin of four runs.

After suffering a narrow four-run loss at the hands of the West Indies in the opening match of the T20I series, team India will be looking to bounce back in the second match to be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Sunday.

On a slow deck at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad West Indies batted first and managed their way to a sub-par 149/6. Wicketkeeper Nichollas Pooran's 41 and captain Rovman Powell's 48 were the two stand-out performances during the West Indies' innings. For India, left arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets each.

India never got a grip on the run chase as the team kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Only debutant Tilak Varma showed some sparks as he raced his way to 39 in 22 deliveries. Varma's innings included two back-to-back sixes against Alzarri Joseph. The youngster's knock came after he took two catches in the field, the first catch being a stunning effort where he ran many yards in from the boundary line to dismiss Johnson Charles. West Indies' bowlers were more effective than their Indian counterparts as each of Obed McCoy, Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd claimed two wickets.

The loss in Guyana has left Indian captain Hardik Pandya with a few questions to answer. Pandya though backed his "young" team after the defeat.

With the task of leveling the series ahead of him, will Pandya make changes in the playing XI? Among the most notable absentees from India's playing XI in Guyana was Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal had a blistering 2023 Indian Premier League where he scored 625 runs in 14 matches. The left-handed opener extended his good form in Test cricket too as he slammed a hundred on the Test debut. But including Jaiswal in the team would meant separating the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. It would be also interesting to note if India also includes Umran Malik in the team. Malik's raw pace can make a difference in crunch moments.

Meanwhile, West Indies will not be wanting to temper with the winning combination. But if Guyana also dishes out another slow pitch -- a consistent them during this tour of India -- then the team would be tempted to bring in Roston Chase for his right-arm offbreaks.

Predicted playing XIs

India's possible XI: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies possible XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Players to watch out for

Tilak Varma

In a match in which India's best batting talents failed, young Tilak Varma showed promise with the bat. In the past Varma has shown that he can be a match winner in T20s. He could be India's X-factor in the match.

Nichollas Pooran

Nichollas Pooran is the best batter in the current West Indies squad. Pooran is on song after he hit a belligerent hundred in the final of the Major League Cricket to help MI New York clinch the title. Once Pooran gets going, it becomes nearly impossible to stop him.

Match time, live stream and where to watch

The match will get underway at 8.00 PM IST. The match will be streamed live on FanCode and Jio Cinemas.