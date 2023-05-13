Preparing well for Asian Games 2023, hope to perform: Windsurfing champ Katya Coelho

CNBCTV18.com got to interact with windsurfing champion Katya Coelho following her successful stint at the Sail Goa All India National. In the interview Katya spoke at length about what had transpired with her since her previous interview with CNBCTV18.com, her preparations for the upcoming Asian Games and much more.

Katya Coelho, the first female iQFoiler to represent India on international podiums, added another feather to her cap when she clinched the gold medal at the Sail Goa All India National.

The event was held between April 19-23 at Hawai Beach, Donapaula, in Katya's home state of Goa. After representing India at the 2014 Youth Olympics and the 2018 Asian Games, the youngster is now gearing up for the 2023 Asian Games that will be held in Hangzhou, China.

CNBCTV18.com got to interact with the surfer following her successful stint at the Sail Goa All India National. In the interview Katya spoke at length about what had transpired with her since her previous interview with CNBCTV18.com, her preparations for the upcoming Asian Games and much more.

Below are excerpts from the interview:

We had a conversation in December last year, could you tell us what has transpired with you in the last five months?

Coelho: The last time we spoke, I was just out of my first set of trials. The first three trials that we had for the Asian Games. After that the Asian Games got postponed and we had three more trials. I managed to win those as well. Those were held in Mumbai.

How were your preparations for Sail Goa All India National Championships?

Coelho: The Sail Goa was the latest even that I participated in. It was just last month. It was a very good event for me. I think I improved my sailing skills for this event. For every event, the preparations are the same, two hours of gym and then two hours of sailing on the water.

How was the experience while participating in the national championships?

Coelho: It was a good experience for me overall. There we has the biggest iQFoil fleet of India. So it was a very good event for me. I got the chance to sail with India's biggest surfers. There were athletes who had already qualified for the Asian Games. It was a good learning experience for me. The event was in Goa, so it is a place where I am used to training every week. So overall it was a good experience for me.

Any areas of improvement that you feel you need to address as you build up for the Asian Games?

Coelho: I think I need to improve upon my upwind sailing skills. I also need to understand the weather better, which means understanding the wind shifts, which comes only with experience. I think I can better those skills of mine. That is how I want to prepare for the Asian Games.

How are you planning to getting accustomed to the weather conditions of China for the Asian Games?

Coelho: So what we know as of now is that it is going to be a light wind event at the Asian Games. The conditions there are going to be similar to where I am training now in Goa. To prepare for the Asian Games, I will be doing a European circuit. I am also planning to participate in the world championships. There is one in France and the one in the Netherlands. These world championships are in July and August when we have the monsoon in Goa. So I could participate in one or both the world championships.

What are your targets at the Asian Games?

Coelho: Every athlete will have the same expectations. You try to do the best for yourself and for your country. The only things in my control are my preparations and my performance. Everything else is beyond my control specially for a sport like mine, which has other factors like the weather and equipment. So I have been preparing well for the Games and I hope to perform.

In your last interview with us, you raised the issue of getting sponsorship? Are things improving for you on that front or are they still the same?

Coelho: Thanks to ENGN, now I am a signed athlete with them. They handle sponsorships for me. For an athlete to approach a sponsor is sometimes very hard. It is harder for a sport like mine of course. But with right support and guidance we are getting there.

Finally, what other challengers await you this year?

Coelho: After the Asian Games, the biggest event lined up is the National Games. Preparations for both will be the same. Both are equally big events for me. The National Games will be held in November and they will be held in Goa. After the National Games it will be off season for me.