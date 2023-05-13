English
Preparing well for Asian Games 2023, hope to perform: Windsurfing champ Katya Coelho

By Prakhar Sachdeo  May 13, 2023 2:33:54 PM IST (Updated)

CNBCTV18.com got to interact with windsurfing champion Katya Coelho following her successful stint at the Sail Goa All India National. In the interview Katya spoke at length about what had transpired with her since her previous interview with CNBCTV18.com, her preparations for the upcoming Asian Games and much more.

Katya Coelho, the first female iQFoiler to represent India on international podiums, added another feather to her cap when she clinched the gold medal at the Sail Goa All India National.

The event was held between April 19-23 at Hawai Beach, Donapaula, in Katya's home state of Goa. After representing India at the 2014 Youth Olympics and the 2018 Asian Games, the youngster is now gearing up for the 2023 Asian Games that will be held in Hangzhou, China.


CNBCTV18.com got to interact with the surfer following her successful stint at the Sail Goa All India National. In the interview Katya spoke at length about what had transpired with her since her previous interview with CNBCTV18.com, her preparations for the upcoming Asian Games and much more.

X