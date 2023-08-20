Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur smashes hapless Manchester United 2-0 at home

Tottenham Hotspur FC defeated Manchester United FC by 2-0 in the home stadium of the North London club in the marquee clash of the second gameweek of the Premier League 2023/24 on Saturday.

Powered by two strikes in the second-half, the Spurs cruised to a convincing victory against the hapless visitors, who have failed to impress in their couple of league outings so far in this campaign.

Pape Matar Sarr drew the first blood with the opening strike in the 49th minute followed by an own goal by United defender Lisandro Martinez in the 83rd minute of the clash.

Not our day in north London.#MUFC || #TOTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2023 United's frontline failed to stitch cohesive attacks throughout the course of the game. Manager Erik Ten Hag rung in five substitutes to impact a change but neither Anthony Martial nor Jadon Sancho came close to troubling the Spurs' backline. United's frontline failed to stitch cohesive attacks throughout the course of the game. Manager Erik Ten Hag rung in five substitutes to impact a change but neither Anthony Martial nor Jadon Sancho came close to troubling the Spurs' backline.

Also Read:

United's manager Erik Ten Hag hit out at the team's lack of threat upfront. He expressed concern at their goal-scoring form with summer acquisition Rasmus Hojlund still unfit to feature in the team's starting XI.

"I liked the first half, a very good performance but we have to score. We created good chances, really good press and had many chances to score," Ten Hag said after the game.

He added, "I am not concerned with our attacking play but I am by our