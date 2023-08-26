Premier League: Manchester United survives scare to beat Nottingham Forest by 3-2

Manchester United FC defeated Nottingham Forest FC by 3-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday courtesy of two second-half strikes. United started the game on a dismal note, conceding twice in the first four minutes. They clawed back into the proceedings thanks to a 17th minute goal by Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen. However, they emerged as a much more competent unit in the second essay of the game.

Also Read:

The comeback started with Brazilian midfielder Casemiro in the 52nd minute. Nottingham seemed to panic later on, as Joe Worrall was sent off in the 67th minute. United dominated the proceedings against the 10-men Forest unit. They gave away a spot-kick in the 76th minute.

It’s crazy how many big goals Casemiro scores for someone who is a CDM pic.twitter.com/8PzI39kh6L — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) August 26, 2023 United skipper Bruno Fernandes stepped up and carefully converted the spot-kick, thus ensuring that the Erik Ten Hag side secured their second victory of the Premier League season. United skipper Bruno Fernandes stepped up and carefully converted the spot-kick, thus ensuring that the Erik Ten Hag side secured their second victory of the Premier League season.

Bruno Fernandes is the first player to create 10+ chances in the Premier League so far this season. Creative Machine. ⚙️ pic.twitter.com/GMLDhzRvoQ— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 26, 2023

Bruno Fernandes has now scored 45 Premier League goals and has now scored more than Ilkay Gundogan. United’s captain leading from the front. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BjKXMuZiSq— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 26, 2023

Meanwhile, United created an avoidable record on Saturday. They went 2-0 down in only three minutes and 47 seconds, which is the earliest that they have ever trailed by two goals in any Premier League game.

(More to follow)