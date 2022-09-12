Predicting India's squad for the T20 World Cup

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Mini India begin their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign with a high-profile fixture against rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in all likelihood will be announced late in the evening today (September 12). Before the squad for Australia is declared by the BCCI's selection committee, here is a look at how the squad could be.

Players who will definitely find their names in the squad

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant

These nine are sure to represent India in Australia at the T20 World Cup. The reason for each of these nine players' selection is mentioned below.

Rohit Sharma - The captain of the team and one of the openers.

Virat Kohli - India's preferred number three batsman and the most in-form batsman in the squad. Had a terrific outing in the Asia Cup where he hit a hundred and two fifties. Kohli can also open the batting.

KL Rahul - Despite questions about his style of batting in a T20 match, KL Rahul will remain India's second opener to bat along with Rohit at the top of the order. At the Asia Cup, he was the vice-captain too and led India in one match in Rohit's absence. Would be interesting to see if he will be made Rohit's deputy for the World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav - Suryakumar Yadav is India's highest-ranked T20I batsman and the batsman who can send a cricket ball to any part of the ground if needed. While Rohit, Rahul and Kohli are technically sound, Suryakumar's unorthodox approach to batting makes him unmissable in the squad.

Hardik Pandya - India's best and most experienced all-rounder.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is. Bhuvneshwar bowls the toughest overs in T20s as he opens the bowling and then comes back to bowl in the death overs. His recent form has not been good, but will still make it into the squad on the merits of his past records.

Yuzvendra Chahal - Yuzvendra Chahal is India's first-choice spinner. No Indian spinner has come close to challenging Chahal for that spot.

Dinesh Karthik - Dinesh Karthik is a lower-order enforcer, the kind of batsman the team needs in the squad. Karthik is also the wicketkeeper.

Rishabh Pant - Pant is a left-handed batter who can also open the innings if need be. Pant is also a keeper batsman.

Players who are poised to make a comeback

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel

Both Bumrah and Harshal Patel missed the Asia Cup as there were nursing injuries. The two fast bowlers should be fit for the World Cup and make a comeback to the Indian squad.

The player who should not be dropped

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh - Arshdeep Singh bowled two tough last overs against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. His overs could have led to India's wins provided he had a few more runs to play with. Moreover, he is a left-arm fast bowler so he will bring variety to the bowling attack.

The second all-rounders who can bowl spin

Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda

With Ravindra Jadeja now out of reckoning of the T20 World Cup squad with a knee injury, the chances of Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel both being selected in the squad have increased manifolds.

Axar Patel - Axar is a more like-for-like replacement of Ravindra Jadeja

Deepak Hooda - Hooda is a floater and can bat anywhere and has much more attacking instincts. But the team needs to utilise his bowling skills better.

Players who could be the surprise pick in the squad

Sanju Samson and Mohammad Shami

Sanju Samson - Sanju Samson could make a surprise comeback to the Indian squad if the selectors feel that there is a need for a more attacking wicketkeeper-batsman. Samson could only be selected if either Pant or Karthik is not picked.

Mohammad Shami - Given Avesh Khan's poor outing in the Asia Cup, the Indian squad needs a much-more experienced fast bowler. Although Shami hasn't played for India since the last World Cup, rumours of his selection are growing strong. Shami's inclusion in the squad will come at the expense of Arshdeep.

The players who could be named in reserves

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar.

Both the leg spinners were played in one match each in the Asia Cup and haven't been the regular starters in India's playing XI in T20 cricket.

After a horrible time in the UAE, Avesh is likely to be axed from the squad. Deepak Chahar was announced as Avesh's replacement in the Asia Cup once the latter fell ill.

So, India's World Cup squad could look like this

Batsmen - Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Wicketkeepers- Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik

All-rounders - Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Deepak Hooda

Fast bowlers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshal Patel.

Spinner - Yuzvendra Chahal