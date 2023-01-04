Prakash Poddar, the man who first spotted talent in MS Dhoni, dies at 82

In the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, national selector Kiran More was seen talking to a person called Prakash, who was describing him as a young man known for hitting sixes for fun. Podda's greatest contribution to Indian cricket will remain in form of spotting talent in Dhoni and recommending the young Dhoni's name to BCCI bigwigs.

Former Bengal cricketer Prakash Poddar, the man credited to have first spotted talent in MS Dhoni, is no more, according to information received from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Poddar, who played for both Bengal and Rajasthan, was 82 years old and used to live in Hyderabad where he breathed his last on December 29.

Poddar and his former Bengal teammate Raju Mukherjee's role in recommending Mahendra Singh Dhoni's name to erstwhile BCCI's Talent & Research Development Wing (TRDW) head Dilip Vengsarkar is now a part of cricketing folklore.

"PC da (as he was fondly called) and Raju (Mukherjee) were TRDOs (Talent and Research Development Officers) and Dhoni at that time was playing for Bihar (before Jharkhand got BCCI status) in a Ranji one-dayers in Jamshedpur. Both of them saw his big hits and recommended his name to Dilip," veteran sports journalist Makarand Waingankar, who had a big role in setting up the TRDO, recalled fondly.

"PC da felt that a guy with such tremendous hand-eye coordination would be lost playing in the East Zone leg and BCCI needed to nurture and groom him. The rest is history," said Waingankar.

Mukherjee, a former Bengal captain as well as a BCCI match referee, has paid rich tribute to Poddar on his blog.

"As BCCI talent scouts, Lulu-da (Poddar's nickname) and this writer were the first to identify the exceptional talents of a man from Jharkhand (then Bihar) and inform BCCI about him. Lulu-da always maintained, 'I wonder what the zonal and national selectors were doing all these years', whenever the late arrival of one MSD was discussed," Mukherjee wrote in his blog.

Poddar's profile page on ESPNcricinfo mentions that he was primarily a right-handed batsman who also bowled. During his playing days, he appeared for Rajasthan and Bengal. He played 74 First Class matches and only 1 List A game. In his First Class career, he accumulated 3868 runs at an average of 38.29. In the process, Poddar went on to hit 11 centuries. Surprisingly, there are no half-centuries mentioned in his First Class numbers. His highest First Class score was 199.

People like Prakash Chandra Poddar become footnotes in the glitzy Indian cricket story. Podda's greatest contribution to Indian cricket will remain in form of spotting talent in Dhoni and recommending the young Dhoni's name to BCCI bigwigs.

