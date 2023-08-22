Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen's game ends in a draw; Coach Shyam defends his ability to master precarious games

The first game of the FIDE World Cup final between Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen ends in a draw after 35 moves. Praggnanandhaa had stormed into the final by shocking world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5. Magnus will be White in tomorrow's second classical game.

After the game, Magnus Carlsen said, "Normally, I would just probably have a bit of an advantage having a rest day while he had to play a tough tiebreak yesterday, but I've been in a pretty rough shape the last couple of days. I got some food poisoning after the game against Abasov. I haven't been able to eat for the last two days. This also meant that I was really calm cause I had no energy to be nervous."

The 18-year-old Indian GM was impressive against a fancied and higher-rated opponent and forced a stalemate in 35 moves while playing white pieces. While talking about the second game against Carlsen Praggnanandhaa R said, "It'll be a fight. He'll definitely push very hard. I'll try to rest and come fresh, I think that's the best I can do."

According to national coach GM M Shyam Sundar, who is in Baku, Praggnanandhaa has an all-round game. "One of his biggest strengths is his ability to defend bad positions even against the absolute elite. His calculational abilities are excellent and he can confidently convert better positions to a win," he said.

📷: A great moment for Praggnanandhaa, as Magnus Carlsen congratulates him for his stunning victory over world #2 Hikaru Nakamura in round 4!



Praggnanandhaa reached the final by prevailing against #3 Fabiano Caruana; can he pull off another upset and claim the #FIDEWorldCup… pic.twitter.com/yLTY6ZMmkP — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 22, 2023

Most importantly, Praggnanandhaa is good in all formats, he reckons. "I believe that's one of the key factors that helped him reach the finals (here)! He also felt that "Pragg has very strong family support. The positive energy is definitely bliss for him." Also, the emergence of a bunch of talented youngsters and healthy competition among them was making the players excel.

"It is heartening to see the growth of guys like D Gukesh, Pragg, Arjun Erigaisi, Nihal Sarin, etc. There is healthy competition among them and they keep excelling." "Hoping to see these stars consistently perform well and inspire many more to take up the sport," Shyam added.

Terming Praggnanandhaa's rise as incredible, GM Sundararajan Kidambi, opined that his performance is an indication of how chess was growing rapidly in India.

"Praggnanandhaa's rise is incredible...I have followed him from his younger days, becoming an IM at a young age and then going all the way up. He could have even become the youngest Grandmaster ever by winning World Junior, which he missed narrowly.

🔥 The final of the #FIDEWorldCup has started!



Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen fight for tournament victory, while Caruana and Abasov for the bronze medal!



👉 Watch the broadcast with IM/WGM Irene Sukandar and GM Irina Krush, and follow the games at https://t.co/QFOcXYYqdn pic.twitter.com/Bgf5Y0Pk2H — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 22, 2023

"He has beaten Carlsen in online blitz/ rapid games, which caused a sensation and within a year has qualified to meet him in the world cup final. The rise is stunning," he added.

Listing Pragg, Gukesh, Arjun and Nihal among those to watch out for, Kidambi said, "Our coming generation is in safe hands and we can safely make a bet that one of these players will surely become World Champion at some point of time."

The Chennai-based GM said, "I really am astounded at their growth, but we couldn't have asked for a better thing to happen to Indian chess. The super quick rise and that to an army of youngsters has come up, we have become like the old Soviet Union- talent churning machine!"

Earlier this week, pictures of Praggnanandhaa, who turned 18 during the ongoing FIDE World Cup chess tourney in Baku, with his mother Nagalakshmi, went viral on social media. It is also indicative of the strength that the teenage star draws from her.

"Definitely good to have someone here. My mother is always supportive! Even after losing games, she was just trying to calm me down. It's good to have someone rooting for you here, and for me, my mother is a big support - not only for me, for my sister as well," Pragg was quoted as saying during the World Cup.

Player-turned-coach V Saravanan, an International Master, said, "Pragg's rise in the last two years is phenomenal. So is that of Arjun (Erigaisi) and Gukesh." About the World Cup final, he said, "It will be very difficult for Pragg against Carlsen. I think Carlsen holds the edge, he is the favourite. Having said that, there is always a chance in chess that a prodigy like Pragg can tilt that conventional estimate (and win)!"

The 18-year-old player's personal coach R B Ramesh, who has trained some of the country's best young talent, says the player's parents have been a pillar of strength and stood by him and his sister (R Vaishali, a WGM).

"Parents have been extremely supportive and encouraging for Pragg and Vaishali all these years. They never put any pressure on the coach and give a free hand. That is very important for the player and the coach," he told PTI from Romania.

(With PTI inputs)