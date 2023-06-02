Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to attend FA Cup final in London

The popular sportswear brand, Puma has extended an invitation for the final to the couple, as both of them are brand ambassadors of the company. Puma is also the official kit sponsor of Manchester City.

Both the clubs have been on a consistent edge against each other and their matchup in the finals is considered as the fiercest sporting victories in the football community.

After winning the Carabao Cup this will be MU's second cup in a row if they win in the finals. Post-IPL season, Virat Kohli went to England to prepare for the upcoming WTC final . India will be facing Australia and the summit clash is scheduled to take place from June 7.

After a challenging phase in his cricketing career, Kohli will be aiming to score high for the team and win the cup this time. Kohli holds 28 centuries and 28 half-centuries in the long-form game. He scored 297 runs for India in the four-match series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy match against Australia. In IPL 2023, although the team missed entering the playoff, when it came to Kohli's individual performance it was quite up the notch. He also smashed two centuries and six fifties for RCB.

India vs Australia rivalry brings out the best in both teams said, as echoed by former Australian captain Aaron Finch.

"I think the rivalry is held in such high regard in both countries, that I think it brings out the best in both teams," he added. "Obviously, India has had the better of Australia in the last three series I think, so both teams will rise to the occasion no matter where it's played, at home or away or this time at neutral territory. It's just a must-watch thing," he said.