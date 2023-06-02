Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to attend FA Cup final in London

The popular sportswear brand, Puma has extended an invitation for the final to the couple, as both of them are brand ambassadors of the company. Puma is also the official kit sponsor of Manchester City.

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to attend the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday. Manchester City and Manchester United will face each other in the summit clash of the tournament on June 3. The popular sportswear brand, Puma, has extended an invitation for the final to the couple, as both of them are brand ambassadors of the company. Puma is also the official kit sponsor of Manchester City.

Both the clubs have been on a consistent edge against each other and their matchup in the finals is considered as the fiercest sporting victories in the football community.