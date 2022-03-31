Powar's term ends, NCA head Laxman may play bigger role in women's cricket

Indian women's team head coach Ramesh Powar's contract has expired at the conclusion of the side's campaign in the ICC World Cup and he might have to reapply for the post as per BCCI rules. The disastrous World Cup campaign could also lead to a radical shift in women's cricket, with National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman taking an active part in mentoring the next batch of the country's cricketers. The team failed to make the semifinals of the ongoing tournament.

Powar had replaced WV Raman, who had guided the team into the T20 World Cup final in 2020. "Powar's contract was till World Cup. There is no provision for extension. So the entire process starts with applications and interviews. Powar can certainly reapply and CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee), as per the constitution, will take a call," a senior BCCI source told.

