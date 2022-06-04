Possible FIFA ban on Indian football body could be 'catastrophic' for players: Sunil Chhetri

Speculation is rife that the International Football Federation (FIFA) may ban India for alleged interference in governance in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling to oust All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel.

The ban would be disastrous for Indian football players, said the country’s football captain Sunil Chhetri.

"No matter what is happening on that front, I hope it is under control and the country does not get a ban," Chhetri said, adding that it would be “catastrophic” for the whole country and him as he was playing his “last games”.

Patel’s case

Patel was ousted from office by the Supreme Court in a May 18 ruling as he had exceeded his term as the president of the Indian football body. Patel’s third term in office had ended in December 2020. However, he held on to a pending SC case from 2017 and refused to conduct elections till the issue was settled by the apex court.

The Supreme Court on May 18 reconstituted the Committee of Administrators (CoA) at the All India Football Federation and put a team of administrators in charge, headed by former SC Judge A.R. Dave.

Impact on India

Following the structural shake up by the SC, there are rumours that FIFA may impose a ban on India. If a ban is imposed, India will lose its rights to conduct the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in October.

Sunil Chhetri retirement

A ban would also bring a quick end to the illustrious career of 37-year-old Sunil Chhetri, whose retirement has been speculated for some time now. Talking about the possible FIFA ban, Chhetri admitted that he was in his “last games”, but did not confirm when he would be retiring from the sport.