0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Business News>
  • sports News>

  • Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shares a statement after death of his newborn boy

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shares a statement after death of his newborn boy

Profile image
By AP  IST (Updated)
Mini

Portuguese footballer and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to inform that one of his newborn twins has died. In an emotional post, he said that the couple is “devastated at this loss."

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shares a statement after death of his newborn boy
Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to inform that one of his newborn twins has died. “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the Manchester United striker wrote in a post also signed by his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. “It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel.”
“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he continued. Ronaldo had announced last year that the couple was expecting twins. 
“We are all devastated at this loss," the post added, "and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”
Ronaldo has four other children.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Delhi Capitals' game against Punjab Kings shifted to Mumbai from Pune due to virus outbreak

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More