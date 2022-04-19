Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shares a statement after death of his newborn boy

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to inform that one of his newborn twins has died. “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the Manchester United striker wrote in a post also signed by his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. “It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel.”

pic.twitter.com/vRNVCoegOW — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 18, 2022 “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he continued. Ronaldo had announced last year that the couple was expecting twins.

“We are all devastated at this loss," the post added, "and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”